Sunday, December 03, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Michael B. Jordan slammed into a parked Kia while driving his Ferrari in Hollywood on Saturday night, December 2.

According to TMZ, Jordan, 36, crashed his blue sports car into a similarly-colored vehicle outside Sunset Gower Studios near Sunset Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Los Angeles police sources claimed to TMZ that they found no signs of Jordan being impaired by drugs or alcohol. A field sobriety test was reportedly not performed on the “Black Panther” star.

Authorities said that the “Fruitvale Station” star did not immediately provide a reason for the crash.

Aside from the extensive damage to both vehicles, no injuries or other property damage was reported.