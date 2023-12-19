Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Flamboyant businessman, Mwenda Thuranira, has surprised his wife with a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Taking to his X account, the real estate mogul posted photos of the posh Benz and said that his wife has always longed for the car.

“Today, I made a decision to surprise my wife by fulfilling her dream of owning a brand-new Mercedes Benz, the car she has always longed for. I carefully selected her favorite model and the exact color she has always envisioned for her dream car,” he wrote.

Mwenda said his wife has been the source of his inspiration and motivates him to build their business empire.

“This gesture is a token of my deep appreciation for her unwavering support and love. She has been my rock, motivating me to build our empire. This small gift is a heartfelt expression of my enduring love, affection, and gratitude. Without her, there would be no Mwenda Thuranira,’’ he added.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.