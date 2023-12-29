Thursday, December 28, 2023 – The Trump’s posed for a festive family Christmas photo but noticeably missing was Former US first lady, Melania Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, shared the portrait on her Instagram Story Tuesday, and while a very-grown-up Barron Trump stole the show, the former first lady was nowhere to be found.

Photographed at Mar-a-Lago, the image features Trump Jr., former US President Donald Trump, Guilfoyle, Barron, Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

A Trump spokesperson said Melania, 53, was tending to a family matter.

On Christmas day, new reports said that Melania actually plans to step up her public appearances in support of her husband’s bid to be re-elected president in 2024.