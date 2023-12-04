Monday, December 04, 2023 – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly left off the wedding guest list for one of their longtime UK friends as tensions between the royal family reach an all time high.

According to the The Sunday Times, Hugh Grosvenor who is reportedly one of the godparents to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie did not extend an invite to the couple for his June wedding to Olivia Henson.

“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this,” a friend of Harry and Grosvenor told the outlet.

The insider explained that Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, were not invited in an attempt to prevent any further drama between feuding family members.

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness,” they said.

“Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

In Harry and Markle’s absence, Prince William, 41, Kate Middleton, 41, and King Charles III all reportedly made the guest list.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Grosvenor said, “We are not in a position to comment on the guest list.”

The Duke of Westminster’s nuptials are set to take place June 7 at Chester Cathedral, in northwest England.

While the relationship between the Sussexes and Buckingham palace has been strained for a while, tensions are especially high following the release of royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new tell-all book, “Endgame.”

A Dutch translation of Scobie’s book accidentally named the King and Middleton as two people Markle accused of “racist” comments.

According to the book, Meghan allegedly wrote private letters to Charles concerning “troubling” comments made about the possible skin color of her and Harry’s then-unborn child.

But the rift between the royal family members can be traced further back to when Harry and Markle first cut ties in 2020 by resigning from their royal duties and relocating to the US.

The relationships were further strained after the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” was released in December 2022.