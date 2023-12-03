Sunday, December 03, 2023 – Media personalities, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes who got the boot from their morning anchor jobs, have made their first appearance as a couple at a public event.

The former ‘GMA3’ hosts who left ABC after their affair got to public space last year, stepped out in front of cameras Friday night for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023. They were spotted smiling ear to ear as they posed for pics and the press. Not only did they embrace on the carpet, but they also smooched.

The couple already have a new podcast they’re launching next week called ‘Amy & T.J.’, and they’re pushing people to iHeart Radio to catch it. It’s their first joint venture since they unceremoniously exited ABC.