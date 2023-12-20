Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Mavin star, Boy Spyce, has reacted to being called out for storming off the stage after money was sprayed “aggressively”.

Reacting to claims of him being “proud”, Boy Spyce shared a video of him with a face injury. He also asked if he should end up with one eye because of a performance.

The singer also called for artistes to be respected by their audience.

Watch the video below