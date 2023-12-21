Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Superhero studio, Marvel will change the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after the studio dropped Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The studio had previously named their film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to showcase Jonathan Majors’ villainous Kang.

Shortly after Majors, 34, was found guilty, Marvel dropped the actor from their upcoming projects, including The Kang Dynasty.

The studio also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the project is now being referred to simply as Avengers 5.

Majors’ Kang made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2021 Disney Plus TV series Loki and was set up as the MCU’s next major villain in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania.

With the removal of the Kang Dynasty title, it appears to confirm that Marvel is not considering simply re-casting the role, which the studio has done before.

Two main characters from the earliest days of the MCU – James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine and Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk – were recast in Phase One.

Terrence Howard played Rhodey in the first MCU movie – 2008’s Iron Man – but he declined to return for 2010’s Iron Man 2 due to a pay dispute, leading to Don Cheadle stepping in.

Edward Norton starred as Banner in the second MCU movie – 2008’s The Incrdible Hulk – though after constantly clashing with Marvel the studio decided to re-cast the role, with Mark Ruffalo stepping in as Banner/Hulk in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.

The studio has also re-cast William Hurt’s character Thunderbolt Ross after he passed away in March 2022, with Harrison Ford playing him in Captain America: Brave New World, in theaters February 14, 2025.