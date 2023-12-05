Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has reacted after President William Ruto reportedly ordered the arrest of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

Nyakang’o was arrested on Tuesday in Mombasa on flimsy charges, among them operating a Sacco without a license in 2016.

To show that Ruto’s government was targeting Nyakang’o, she was vetted in 2019 for the position and the National Assembly approved her nomination.

Reacting to her arrest, Karua who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, said Nyakang’o was arrested for exposing corruption by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime where she exposed how the Treasury had inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

“Timing suggestive of harassment and intimidation, especially coming after her revealing testimony at Bomas,” Karua said.

Nyakang’o has also been exposing how the State House has been spending billions of shillings monthly despite claiming that former president Uhuru Kenyatta left a dilapidated economy when he left office last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST