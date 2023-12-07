Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted the recently released National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, terming it a “waste of time and taxpayers’ money”.

In a statement on Thursday, Karua, who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, stated that the report failed to address key issues that forced Kenyans to demonstrate.

The cost of living, audit of the 2022 election, and respect for political parties and multiparty democracy, Karua stated, remain their concerns which must fully be addressed.

“The findings of the NADCO report confirm that the committee was formed by the unwilling, composed of the incompetent to do the unnecessary,”

Karua, who appeared to read from a different script from that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the audit of the election, argued that parliament is dominated by Kenya Kwanza and nothing tangible will be achieved.

She objected to the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying it should be preceded by the audit of the last poll.

However, Karua was quick to clarify that she remains a member of the coalition despite opposing the NADCO report.

