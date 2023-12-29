Friday, December 29, 2023 – Azimio Principal Martha Karua has revealed her stand if Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga fails to endorse her in the succession race.

During an interview, Karua noted that Raila was entitled to pick anyone he preferred as it was his democratic right.

While referring to various claims that Raila had endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka as his preferred successor, Martha maintained that the decision did not rattle her.

“Raila is entitled to endorse anybody he chooses. It is his democratic right but in this case. Even if he had not it would not rattle me one bit because it is not a caveat on anyone with an interest coming up, it is just part of democracy,” Karua stated.

Nonetheless, Karua, Raila’s running mate in the 2022 Presidential Election, insisted that she make her decision when the time was right.

“2027 is far away; I will pronounce when the time comes. Even if ten other people say what they want in 2027, I’m not in any hurry; I’m totally unrattled,” she stated.

At the same time, Karua faulted the National Dialogue Committee report saying the talks were fruitless and a waste of time for Kenyans.

She reprimanded the Kenya Kwanza side claiming they were from the beginning focused on frustrating the talks and had no intention of addressing the issues raised by the Opposition.

“The outcome of the engagement with the rogue KK regime, is they have not bored fruits. I think we have been taken into pole dancing which is endless spinning and nothing comes out of it,” Karua said.

“The duration of the talks is eight months; April to November. What have we gotten out of it, in my view, absolutely nothing because the three issues that we wanted to be addressed were cost of living, electoral justice (forensic audit) and respect of multiparty democracy.”

