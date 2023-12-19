Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has slammed President William Ruto over his remarks on using the presidential sword to deal with individuals opposing the affordable housing project.

In a statement yesterday, Karua wondered if the Head of State meant that he would use the sword to cut people.

“When Ruto castigates people going to court on his punitive policies and says the sword he was given is not for cutting vegetables, is he implying that it is for cutting/killing people? Sort of reminding us what he is capable of?” Karua posed.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving mass in Kisii County over the weekend, Ruto said the sword he was handed over by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta was not for chopping vegetables but for dealing with criminals.

“You know I was given a sword. Do you think it’s for cutting vegetables? It’s for dealing with all these crooks here. I will uproot them completely, and Kenya will move forward,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State had earlier warned individuals opposing universal health coverage and housing projects.

He claimed the individuals had resorted to legal action to sabotage the two projects.

Ruto’s remarks sparked reactions and concerns from several quarters including Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and LSK President Eric Theuri.

The duo accused President Ruto of threatening the judiciary, lawyers, and Kenyans who oppose his unpopular policies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST