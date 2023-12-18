Monday, December 18, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has attacked President William Ruto for threatening to kill Kenyans using the sword he was given when he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya last year.

Ruto made the threats on Sunday during a round table media interview at State House, Nairobi.

The President said he would use his sword to deal with those opposing the Housing Levy through the courts.

“These people who are frustrating the courts on the Housing Levy are the real enemies of our country, you gave me the power, this sword is not for chopping vegetables,” Ruto said.

Reacting to Ruto’s remarks, Karua who is also an Azimio principal, stated that the President is reminding Kenyans what kind of person he is.

“When Ruto castigates people going to court on his punitive policies and says the sword he was given is not for cutting vegetables, is he implying that it is for cutting/killing people?

“Sort of reminding us what he was/is capable of?” Karua stated.

