Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has dismissed reports that she is planning to leave Raila Odinga’s Azimio over division.

This is after reports emerged that Karua was planning to exit the Azimio coalition over what seemed to be a disagreement over the recently released NADCO report.

In a statement via her X handle, Karua said the reports were wrong.

“You are wrong on this,” the Narc Kenya party leader stated.

Karua differed with Raila on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) final report that was released on November 25.

In a social media post on Saturday, Karua poked holes in the NADCO report and promised to give much explanation in the coming days.

“I find the NADCO report troubling, problematic, and unacceptable. A more detailed statement loading in the coming week,” Karua said.

Raila on the other hand endorsed the NADCO recommendations describing the report as a good start.

He pointed out that the Opposition was able to get positive results from many issues they had set out.

“This includes electoral justice which encapsulates audit of the 2022 elections, restructuring of the IEBC, increasing the timelines of the Supreme Court to hear and determine a presidential petition from 14 to 21 days and commitment to multiple party democracy,” Raila stated.

However, he observed that the report was incomplete as it failed to address the high cost of living.

“We will seek other ways to press the government to listen to the cries of the people and bring down the cost of living,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST