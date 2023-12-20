Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – 41-year-old Andrew Wanjala, who allegedly sent explicit photos and ‘sex’ messages to a married woman he claimed to be his girlfriend has been charged with offensive conduct.

The court heard that on November 12, 2022, in the Baharini area within Turbo Sub County, in Eldoret, Andrew Wanjala, used his mobile phone to send nude photos the complainant simply known as A.W.

The complainant, who is married and a mother of two, denied having a love affair with the accused.

She rubbished the allegation of the accused, who had told police during the time of arrest that they were lovers.

Detectives from Baharini Police Station arrested the suspect after completing investigations upon taking his mobile phone for a forensic audit.

According to detectives, the accused sent pornographic images to the complainant via WhatsApp.

While appearing before Principal Magistrate Caroline Watima, the accused denied the charge, claiming that the alleged messages were love messages that they were sharing in secret as lovers.

“I am wondering why my lover has become rude to me to an extent of bringing me to court yet we were sharing love messages as lovers,” he told the court as the magistrate told him to wait until trial time, that is when he will challenge the charge against him.

The prosecution intends to present in court six witnesses who including the complainant’s husband and her daughter, who happened to see some of the messages and images that the accused had sent to the complainant.

The court released Mr Wanjala on a Sh50,000 bond. The matter will be mentioned on January 22, 2024.