Sunday, December 17, 2023 – An elderly man in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, took his own life by burning himself, following a quarrel with his wife.

The man is said to have locked himself in the house and doused it with petrol before setting himself ablaze.

Neighbours tried to break into the house to rescue him but their efforts were thwarted by the intensity of the fire.

The same man had attempted to commit suicide two weeks ago but was rescued by a neighbour who cut off a rope that he had tried to hang himself with.

Samson Muigai, an elder, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said the man parted with his wife two years ago.

He remarried three months ago but fell out with his second wife who fled the house before he took his life.

The woman fled to a neighbour’s homestead where she said that her life was in danger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.