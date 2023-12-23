Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Maragua Member of Parliament, Mary Wamaua, has Accused prison officers from Maranjau Prison of working with criminals to peddle drugs and steal from residents.

Speaking on Thursday, Wamaua said he has received complaints from residents of Kambiti who told her that prison officers in cahoots with criminals have made Kambiti a living hell.

According to the MP, the abundance of drugs has fueled petty theft that has seen chicken, goats, and cows stolen, impoverishing locals further.

The drugs trade, she said, is being perpetrated by the officers who have procured motorbikes that are used to hawk bhang.

They allegedly use four known criminals that the MP named in a public baraza attended by members of the sub-county security team led by Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi.

“The insecurity that has rocked this area has forced residents to close their shops by 6.30 pm as the theft is being perpetrated even in broad daylight,” Wamaua stated.

