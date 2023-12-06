Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has been announced as one of six contenders for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

The Nowiegen striker, who won Treble with City will be up against fellow footballer Aitana Bonmati, who lifted the Women’s World Cup with Spain and the Champions League with Barcelona.

Three-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi have also been nominated.

Novak Djokovic, who scooped three of the four tennis majors this year, and gymnast Simone Biles, who claimed four gold medals at the World Championships, make up the rest of the six-person shortlist.

The winner will be chosen by a public vote on the BBC Sport website and will be revealed at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show on December 19.

If Haaland wins the award, he will emulate Lionel Messi, who landed the gong last year after leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

The only other footballers to be crowned BBC World Sport Star of the Year (formerly BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year) are Eusebio (1966), Pele (1970), Ronaldo (2002) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2014).