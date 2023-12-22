Friday, December 22, 2023 – A dog owner whose pet has been ordered to be killed after it bit him while he was having sex, has said he intends to appeal the decision.

Scott Thurston was having sex with his partner Leanne Bell last August when two-year-old XL Bully dog named Hank sank his teeth into his arm and chin.

As he attempted to push off his beloved pet, Leanne called police who seized the animal and a court has now ordered the dog be killed. The dog is currently housed at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters awaiting his fate but Thurston is lodging an appeal.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Thurston, a family member wrote on Facebook according to MailOnline:

“Not the news we wanted to share… there is room for an appeal and we will update further once Scott has had time to discuss further with the legal team.”

It was reported bodycam footage shot by police showed Thurston containing his dog while his partner was heard saying: “I’ve got four kids, I love the dog, but I can’t have him around my kids.”

Ian Birch, representing Mr Thurston at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, said the dog could be returned home with “proper contingencies”. There had been no previous incidents involving Hank. As well as the destruction order, an order for £800 in costs was made.