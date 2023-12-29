Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A man whose wife chopped off his penis and flushed it down the toilet has forgiven her.

Daiane dos Santos Farias, 34, attacked her husband on December 22 in Atibaia near Sao Paulo, Brazil, after convincing her partner that they were going to have kinky sex.

After tying his arms and legs to the bed with her underwear and getting him erect she pulled out a razor and sliced off his penis.

The wife then allegedly snapped a picture of the severed appendage before flushing it down the toilet. She later turned herself in to local police and declared she performed the sick act after becoming convinced her husband had slept with her 15-year-old niece.

Now the man, who has not been named, has told his side of the story.

“It all happened very quickly,” he recalled.

He said the gruesome encounter happened in the dark and that he didn’t realise what she was doing until he felt Daiane squeeze his genitals.

“Then I pushed her, I put my hand on [the] organ and it was gushing a lot of blood and I asked, ‘Why did you do that?’”

The man said his wife of two years had been “jealous” and “possessive.” Professional cook Daiane had even broken his brand new mobile phone in a previous fit of rage, he claimed.

“She said it was bad for our relationship, but I would never have imagined it could get to that point, right?” he added. “She is a person who will have a negative impact on my life forever.

“But as I say all the time, I have faith, first and foremost, in God, and nothing happens in life without God’s permission. Unfortunately, it happened and that’s it, she caused this tragedy, and she’s paying for it.

“As to whether I forgive her, the truth is God is the one who has to forgive, but, yes, for my part, she is forgiven.”

The man refused to comment on the allegations he had slept with his wife’s teenage relative.

Following the attack, the man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, while his wife quickly reported herself to authorities.

Appearing at her local police station with her brother, she annouced: “Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself, because I just cut off my husband’s penis.”

Asked why she disposed of the appendage down the toilet, she told officers she did so after hearing “it was possible to reattach it.”

She was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Daiane is set to remain in custody for 30 days while officials investigate the incident. Her lawyer, Lucas Scardino Fries, said he is working to have her bailed.

However, police have not commented on the case beyond confirming the investigation and adding they were looking into whether a consensual relationship could have existed between the man and the girl. The age of consent in Brazil is 14.

The investigation is ongoing.