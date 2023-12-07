Thursday, December 7, 2023 – A man is counting losses after his girlfriend destroyed his household items and left, following a dispute.
He went to work thinking everything was okay, only to find his house in a mess when returned from his daily hustles.
He recorded a video showing the damage caused by his ruthless girlfriend.
Among the household items that his girlfriend destroyed include a TV, home theater, cooker, and fridge.
She did not even spare the kitchen utensils.
He will be forced to spend a lot of money to furnish his house again amid the high cost of living.
Watch the video.
