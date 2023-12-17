Saturday, December 16, 2023 – A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend while she was leading praise and worship has gone viral online.
The man got on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, just after she was asked to lead praise and worship by a minister.
Those at the religious event gave cheered them on and chanted “say yes” continuously.
Watch the video below
