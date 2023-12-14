Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A New Jersey man was charged with killing his mother after he was found by police naked, covered in blood and lying on top of her headless body, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Surgent called 911 Friday, Dec. 8, just before 4 p.m. and told the operator that he “had just killed his mother,” according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NJ.com.

Surgent, 46, also indicated to police that he suffers from mental health issues, namely bipolar disorder, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

When police arrived at Surgent’s Ocean City apartment they discovered him in a hallway outside the unit, lying naked and covered in blood on top of his mother’s decapitated body, with her detached head lying several feet away.

Officials confirmed the victim was Surgent’s mother, 74-year-old Alexandri M. Surgent.

According to court documents, Surgent used a knife to remove his mother’s head.

As officers took Surgent into custody, he began screaming that he had killed his mother and was sorry

He also then started to sing “Jesus Loves Me,” the affidavit reads.

Security footage from inside the apartment building shows Surgent had tossed his mother’s head out of the apartment and into the hallway.

“A short time later, Jeffrey Surgent is seen peeking out from the apartment, then pulling his mother’s body into the hallway,” the affidavit says. “He is nude and proceeds to lay on top of her until patrol arrives.”

Police seized a weapon and a cellphone from the scene.

A GoFundMe created by the slain woman’s relatives notes she was financially supporting her grandchildren.

“She lived with us and helped us with our day-to-day lives. Without her, we can’t afford rent or food and we cannot pay for her burial or cremation,” the fundraiser reads.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 13, over $2,000 has been raised for the family.

Surgent was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

He was also charged with refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

Surgent, who has a history of mental health issues, was taken to a medical facility before being moved to Cape May County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 12, where he is being held without bail, records show.

Police, the Ocean City Prosecutor’s Office, and the Southern Regional Medical Examiners Office are investigating.

The Ocean City Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean City Police did not return messages left by The Post.