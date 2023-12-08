Friday, December 8, 2023 – A heartbroken man has taken to his X account to narrate his woes after he found out that he was not the biological father to one of the kids that he sired with his wife.

He fell in love with his wife in 2016 and after dating for three years, she fell pregnant.

He moved in with her in 2019.

The aggrieved man was heartbroken after he conducted a DNA test recently, only to find out that he was not responsible for the 1st pregnancy.

“Her 1st pregnancy was not mine. I am now single after 8 years,” he tweeted.

Check out his tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.