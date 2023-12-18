Monday, December 18, 2023 – Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne’s mansion was broken into by a gang on Saturday, December 16.

The robbery took place between 4pm and 9pm and police said De Bruyne’s wife, Michele Lacroix, discovered the break-in.

Belgian news outlet HLN said items had been taken but no further details were available. The burglars used a stepladder to reach the first floor of the property in Bolderberg, Heusden-Zolder, east Belgium.

De Bruyne is currently with City’s squad in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Club World Cup and the house was empty when the burglary occurred.

The midfielder purchased approximately 70 acres of land in the hamlet near Zolder in 2015 and the house, which is made of white natural stone and features a swimming pool, was completed in February 2019.

“Everything was turned upside down, so it is not yet entirely clear what the exact disadvantage is. But at first glance it appears that mainly jewellery has been stolen,” an official from the local prosecutors’ office said.

“The investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing. The forensic laboratory has already arrived on site for a trace investigation and a camera and neighbourhood investigation will follow. It is therefore not yet clear who the perpetrators are.”