Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A man was caught having sex with a cow and he has now been banned from owning livestock for 10 years.

Liam Brown was found in a very uncompromising position, with his pants down “clearly having sex with a cow,” a court heard this week.

The 25-year-old, however, did not have a happy ending as he tried to escape from the angry farm owner by jumping into another part of the farm, only for other cows to trample him.

He was then found lying on the floor screaming: “I’m sorry, I f***ed up.”

Brown was later charged with sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal for the incident at the farm in Burton, Dorset.

Brown was actually caught on CCTV, which was set up as farm owners suspected the cows were being molested when clothing and gloves were found. The cows were said to be suffering from “declining health”, and the suspicions were shockingly proven right in the early hours of June 12, 2022.

Brown was seen on camera chasing a calf with a belt. When confronted, he said that “he had finished and untied the calf”.

A DNA sample was taken and proved Brown had actually had “intercourse” with the poor animal.

His representative in court this week claimed he was “remorseful and was devastated by the pain he caused”. The rep failed to give any kind of reason why his client engaged in bestiality.

Summarising, Judge Keith Cutler said: “This is a very alarming, bizarre and worrying case. A man of your age getting involved in this behaviour – I’m sure you look back on it with shame and embarrassment.

“Your actions did cause unnecessary suffering to this animal. I hope that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

As well as the ownership ban, he was given a 36-month community order and told to do 15 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £600 in compensation.