Sunday, December 17, 2023 – A man has reportedly cancelled his wedding on the D-day.

The wedding was slated for Saturday, December 16, 2023.

According to unconfirmed reports, the bride’s ex-boyfriend told the groom that he slept with her on the day of her sent forth prayer (a cultural event held for brides a few days before their wedding)

The bride’s makeup artist, Linda Gagara, who confirmed the incident on Saturday morning, said she was about to start making up the bride when the groom’s family showed up to tell her that the wedding has been called off.

Linda said the bride called the groom on the phone to hear directly from him and he told her that he was no longer interested in going ahead with the wedding.

“I really saw something today as the makeup artist of the bride to be. Since yesterday nite that I was with her (bride) n family, to this morning when it was called off,” she wrote.

“Wedding that was supposed to happen at dime minute when I was about to start up makeup, ended up just like that. So You mean even on d day of your wedding, your guy or whosoever can just wake up and decide “Ya kare!!! Oh Lord.

“No matter what manna. I cried…like a baby on #transit when returning home this morning, from #Kagoro/Ganawuri to Jos. I Cried silently for no one to notice in the car.

“Was just imagining the pain…how this Gal feels. Hmmmm…On Her supposed day of happiness. At dime minute. Just Time that I was to start up Her makeup to go to church. Oh Lord… I’ve never seen a thing like this before. Allah ya isa!!! Ladies go through lot. I’m sad. Really sad. Wallahi, Bai Yi ba.”