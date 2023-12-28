Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – A man called Abraham Ofuru in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 27, said women are responsible for failed marriages and relationships.

“Some Causes of Failed Marriages/Relationship. (Adjust for Next year, make changes, stop that bad Habits.) Stop accusing Village people.

1) Gender equality: when a lady feel she is equal to a man still expect the man to provide for her needs,” he wrote.

2) Bad family upbringing: bad habits, disrespectful, attitudinal problem, lack of good moral upbringing etc. carried into relationship the other partner may not be ready to tolerate it.

3) Ladies that believe it is the responsibility of the man alone to provide and carter for the family need can’t build a sustainable relationship.

4 ) A relationship is supposed to be a mutual affairs and not a dependent affair. When you have nothing to provide to sustain a good relationship. Sex alone can’t keep a relationship because it can be gotten from anyone. What makes you special is what the other lady out there can’t provide that you made available to your friend/spouse in a marriage/relationship is what will keep you.