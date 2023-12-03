Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, has savagely attacked Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah after he said he could defeat former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in a presidential contest.

On Saturday, Ichung’wah stated that he will ask President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to let him contest for presidency in 2027 if Kalonzo will be the Azimio presidential candidate.

“Kalonzo cannot defeat Ruto in 2027. He cannot even win against me. I have even asked Ruto and Gachagua to allow me to compete against Kalonzo after I win, I will give it back to Ruto,” Ichung’wah stated.

Responding to these claims, Mulyungi blasted Ichung’wah for making these remarks stating that Ichung’wah should stop ‘wearing pampers’ before insulting the former Vice President.

“@KIMANIICHUNGWAHyour mockery on @skmusyokawas an insult to not only the @TheWiperPartyfraternity but to Kenyans at large. You have no ‘locus standi’ kijana dimples. Maliza kuvaa pampers kwanza!..

“The 2027 Marathon is between your boss and Kalonzo,” Mulyungi stated.

