Monday, December 25, 2023 – Residents of Casuarina area in Malindi have raised an alarm over a British national identified as Mark, who is breeding crocodiles in his homestead and putting the lives of other people at risk by allowing them to roam in the area.

The crocodiles stray out of his compound and roam freely in the area, thus posing a danger to the area residents.

The residents want officials from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to intervene before someone is mauled by the stray crocodiles.

According to an X user who resides in the area, they have tried to raise the issue with the relevant authorities in vain.

“This is my neighbourhood, but, we have resigned our fate to God, we have accepted that justice or being right is for the one with money,’’ he wrote.

Another X user lamented that officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service can’t touch a white person but if it was a Kenyan who was breeding crocodiles in his/her homestead, the response would be instant.

“KWS won’t touch a white person. But if it was a Kenyan, instant response,’’ lamented the X user.

Watch a video of a stray crocodile roaming in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.