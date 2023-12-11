Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has urged Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and her Democratic Alliance Party counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa, to quit Azimio One Kenya Alliance after they rejected the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Karua and Wamalwa were among Kenyans who rejected the report, saying it failed to address the issue of the high cost of living in the country.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Karua described the NADCO report as troubling, problematic, and unacceptable.

Mutua, however, has insisted that Azimio is not a forced union and has urged those who cannot support the democratically endorsed NADCO report to exit the coalition.

“Azimio isn’t a forced marriage. Please leave if you can’t support the NADCO report, which is the product of the party’s agreed democratic processes,” Mutua stated on his X account.

NADCO’s recommendations aimed to tackle the challenges of the cost of living among other issues.

Their recommendations included a 50% reduction in travel budgets across all government branches, a 30% cut in daily subsistence allowances for state and public officers (as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission), a decrease in road maintenance, and a reduction in the anti-adulteration levy by Ksh 5 and Ksh 3 per litre, respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST