Sunday, December 3, 2023 – A Kenya Kwanza Alliance insider has revealed that former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, is a mole of deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the unity rallies he has been holding in Mt Kenya region have the blessing of the government.

The insider who requested anonymity, said Maina is being used by Gachagua to suppress former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is still the undisputed Mt Kenya region political spokesman.

The insider says even police and security officers have been urged not to disrupt Maina Njenga’s rallies because he has been working for the government.

“We have been told not to disturb Mr. Njenga when he organizes his political meetings in this region… We have been told that he is working with the government and poses no danger,” a senior police officer from Mt Kenya told a local daily.

Maina has been calling for Mt Kenya residents to unite and he has been organizing an event in Nyeri County on December 31st where a new community political kingpin will be named.

A source said during this event, Gachagua will be named as the region’s political kingpin and Uhuru will be dethroned as the region’s big man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST