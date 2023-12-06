Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Kenyan superstar actress, Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly been spending some time with actor Joshua Jackson since confirming her split from her former partner, Sal Masekela.

TMZ reported that while the duo are spending time together, they are going to great lengths to avoid being snapped together during a joint grocery run.

The Oscar winner reportedly made a valiant attempt to duck out of view when arriving with the “Dawson’s Creek” star to Erewhon in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5. Lupita ducked in the passenger’s seat, but was still spotted.

Despite their foiled plan, Joshua continued to maintain the illusion of a solo outing as he headed into the store first, with Lupita following suit minutes later.

While they are yet to confirm their relationship, their shenanigans suggest their relationship is beyond friendship. Joshua and Lupita have known each other for years, with their connection seemingly heating up in October at Janelle Monáe’s concert.