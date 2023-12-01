Friday, December 01, 2023 – A scrap metal broker, Boniface Ouko Ogutu, alias Jubilee, is facing charges of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly beating up one Boniface Kyalo Wambua after accusing him of backbiting his girlfriend.

Jubilee is additionally facing charges of resisting arrest and assault after allegedly inciting the public to attack police officers during a security operation in Mukuru Kaiyaba slums, Nairobi.

Jubilee is accused of willfully resisting arrest by police officers, Sergeant Daniel Wambua and his colleagues in the execution of their duties on November 27, 2023.

The security operation was initiated by undercover teams responding to public concerns over violent robberies in the area.

While conducting the operation, Jubilee allegedly incited the public to attack the police officers at the Kaiyaba matatu stage around 10 pm.

The officers faced a barrage of stones thrown by youths reportedly mobilized by Jubilee in an attempt to free the arrested suspects.

Reinforcements were called, allowing the police to handcuff Jubilee and take him to the Industrial Area police station.

Investigations revealed that Jubilee was wanted for assaulting Wambua, who had reported the incident on November 9, 2023, after seeking medical treatment at Mbagathi Hospital.

Jubilee allegedly attacked Wambua with a plastic pipe, accusing him and others of backbiting his girlfriend.

Jubilee denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga at the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 15, with the hearing set to commence on May 30, 2024.

Witnesses in the case include Wambua, Sergeant Wambua, and three other police officers.