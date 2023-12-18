Monday, December 18, 2023 – Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri has condemned President William Ruto for saying he would use his ceremonial sword to deal with those opposing the Housing Levy through the courts.

Ruto, who spoke on Sunday during a round table interview with the media, said he was not given the sword to cut vegetables but to deal with cartels.

“These people who are frustrating the courts on the Housing Levy are the real enemies of our country, you gave me the power, this sword is not for chopping vegetables,” Ruto said.

Irked by President Ruto’s remarks, Theuri took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, where he wrote.

“Alongside the sword, the President was given the Constitution. The sword is intended to protect & uphold the Constitution& is not an instrument of oppression.

“As advocates, we similarly took an oath to protect the Constitution & rule of law. We will do so candidly, and boldly & won’t be threatened or intimidated from challenging any government decision that offends the Constitution. The Constitution of Kenya is our sword & we will swing it against impunity”

