Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A hilarious video of a donkey ferrying a heavily drunk man home in Ol Kalou has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the man is seen relaxing in the donkey cart as it ferries him home.

He was so drunk that saliva was drooling from his mouth, probably after overindulging in cheap liquor.

According to a social media user who shared the video, the donkey knows the man’s home and whenever he gets drunk, it ferries him to his destination safely.

