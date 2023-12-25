Monday, December 25, 2023 – Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah has been criticised by Muslim fans on social media after he posted a Christmas message to his Christain fans.

The Egyptian footballer, who is Muslim, posted a photo of a Christmas tree and wrote about the conflict involving Israel and Palestine in his caption before wishing his followers a ‘Merry Christmas’.

Shortly after the post, the footballer faced criticism from Muslim fans for his traditional Christmas post.

One fan wrote that Salah is ’embarrassing to the Muslim world’ while another said they were ‘disappointed’ with the Liverpool star.

Another supporter wrote: ‘This is so uncouth Salah, you are Muslim not Christian. Our Christmas is on April, shame on you brother.’

Somebody claiming to be an Arsenal supporter wrote: ‘Mo Salah, I loved you as an Arsenal fan. I viewed you as an excellent player and you always inspired me.

‘However, after this tweet, I can no longer view you as my role model. You disappointed me. If you don’t delete this tweet, I will have to unfollow you.’

Others defended Mo, with one writing: ”As Muslims, we shouldn’t judge. But everyone loves to judge Salah every Christmas. I guess we ain’t all perfect. Free Palestine.’

While another tweeted: ‘This is a powerful message and a reminder to keep those innocent civilians in our thoughts. Much Love Mo.’

Salah in his message along with the picture of the Christmas tree, wrote: ‘Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.

‘With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

‘Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.’

Muslims do not celebrate Christmas but some do partake in the festivities that take place during the holiday in December.

Salah was also criticised by fans on social media last year after taking a picture of him, his wife Magi, and daughters Makka and Kayan posed in matching pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree.