Friday, December 15, 2023 – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have been confirmed as the three finalists in contention to be named The Best Fifa Men’s Player for 2023.

The superstars were chosen from an initial 12-player shortlist ahead of the Fifa Best Awards ceremony in London on the 15th of January 2024.

The men’s accolade covers the period between 19 December 2022 and 20 August 2023, with Messi nominated again after securing the prize for 2022.

The Argentina captain helped Paris Saint-Germain to a Ligue 1 title earlier this year before joining Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS), securing a Leagues Cup after arriving in America.

The 36-year-old has also surpassed 100 international goals.

His former PSG teammate Mbappe also remains in contention having been named Ligue 1 Player of the Season, finishing as the top goalscorer as the French capital club secured another domestic crown.

Haaland also made the shortlist after capping a remarkable first season at Manchester City by winning a treble.

The Norwegian striker scored 28 times for the club in 33 matches during the qualification period to top the charts in both the Champions League and Premier League.

The three men’s finalists were selected by an international jury comprising of men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on Fifa’s official website, with each voter placing their choices from the 12-strong original shortlist first, second and third.