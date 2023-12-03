Sunday, December 03, 2023 – Lil Wayne is being sued by his former bodyguard who claims the American rapper ‘punched’ him and ‘threatened him with a gun’.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Carlos Christian alleges that Wayne, 41, brandished a semiautomatic rifle and ‘threatened to shoot him’ during an altercation in December 2021.

The guard also claims the hitmaker, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., ‘punched him in the ear’ during the incident, which took place at Wayne’s Hidden Hills, CA home.

Christian called the cops at the time and accused Wayne of threatening him with an AR-15, but sources close to the musician denied the incident took place and claimed Wayne didn’t even own a gun.

The guard reportedly took the gun threat seriously, as Wayne previously spent time in prison for weapons charges.

Christian claims he has incurred medical expenses, lost wages, and suffered emotional distress due to the alleged altercation and is looking for compensatory and punitive damages.

At the time of the alleged incident deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at a Hidden Hills, California home on at around 1.40pm.

When they arrived, deputies told DailyMail a Hispanic male adult working as a security guard said he had a verbal altercation that turned physical with the black male resident.

A dispute ensued when Wayne accused the guard of taking photos of him and leaking them to the media, TMZ reported at the time.

The guard claims Wayne told him to leave the house during the dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first, and Wayne pulled out an AR-15. At that point, the guard claims, he fled the house to the gated community’s guard shack and called the police.

But when the police went to speak to the rapper, he was no longer at his $15.4 million home he bought in April.

At the time sources told TMZ Wayne strongly denied the accusation and said he does not own a gun.

According to the publication, sheriff’s deputies had doubts about the guard’s story, as they noted he did not have marks on his body or injuries from the alleged altercation, and told police he did not want to press charges against the rapper.