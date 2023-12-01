Thursday, November 30, 2023 – American singer, Lil Nas X has joked about entering the “Christian era” of his career.

While he wants fans to take him seriously, his claim reeks of another troll job. Lil Nas X had on Thursday, November 30, released a somber new song snippet and visual on his social media to highlight his foray into Christianity, complete with lyrics like “Father stretch my hands” and references to feeling isolated.

His shirt also had the quote “If God Doesn’t Exist Then Who’s Laughing At Us?”

This is coming after the singer claimed he was pregnant and transitioning into a woman to promote his new album. He later issued an apology to the trans community.