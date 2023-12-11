Monday, December 11, 2023 – Controversial pastor, James Maina Nganga has responded to the claims of being the father of Naomi Wangari Maina, a singer and evangelist who is seeking financial help for her son’s medical treatment.

Naomi, who claims to be the pastor’s eldest daughter, recently posted a video on social media, appealing to Kenyans to support her 6-year-old son, Jonathan Wise, who is suffering from a severe case of B-ALL Leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

Naomi stated that her son was admitted to a hospital and required approximately Sh5 million for his treatment.

However, in a video response, Pastor Ng’ang’a dismissed Naomi’s claims, stating that he has many children and does not know her.

“I have so many kids and if you want me to accept you, even if your mother had died… Nyambura has her twin. They were twins. I stayed with her mum for six months and she got pregnant and left, but never returned. I came to see the kids when they were of age and accepted them. So Nyambura is here and her brother is not here,”

“So if her twin gets a problem wherever she is, then she comes back to me for help. Is that even possible? I have seen her all over complaining. Bring your mother so that we can do DNA. And even if you bring your mother, there is Rueben and other kids. Rueben has been cursed. Don’t try to put me in the media. Defending your nonsense with me,” Ng’ang’a said.

