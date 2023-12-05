Monday, December 04, 2023 – Two Zimbabwean women who gained notoriety after a video circulated online showing one of them “munching” the other’s private part, have been arrested.

The two women identified as Nyasha and Flora, appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie on Monday, December 4. They were released on ZWL$100,000 bail each.

The charges they face relate to violating the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Prohibition of importation, production and dissemination of undesirable publications, pictures, statues and records).

They are scheduled to return to court on the 18th of this month.