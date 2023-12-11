Monday, December 11, 2023 – Legendary actor, Steven Spielberg has broken his silence on Hamas’ brutal assault on Israel.

The terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed 1,200 people as they fled a music festival or their homes.

In a statement, the actor said: ‘I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime.’

The Oscar-winner announced that the Shoah Foundation, which he founded in 1994, will begin archiving survivor’s testimony from the attacks in a project titled Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection.

Spielberg said it was an effort ‘that will ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate.

Since 1994, the foundation has collected the stories of Holocaust survivors from across the world. ‘Holocaust survivors are the most courageous and brave among us, and their accounts are a lasting testament to the resilience of the human spirit,’ he said.

‘Both initiatives — recording interviews with survivors of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimony — seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in the effort to preserve history and to work toward a world without antisemitism or hate of any kind,’ Spielberg added.

‘We must remain united and steadfast in these efforts. It was reported in November that the Shoah Foundation would be undertaking a project in relation to October 7.