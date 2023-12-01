Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Bronny James is expected to resume his athletic career after medical officials cleared him to play basketball again, just four months after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout.

Recall that Bronny collapsed on the court during a workout on campus on July 24. It was later determined he had “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect,” which caused the cardiac arrest.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 30, by a Lebron James family rep, it was stated that the 19-year-old hooper will have a final evaluation with USC staffers in the coming days before joining his teammates at practice next week.

It was added that once Bronny gets some practices under his belt, he will suit up for the Trojans “soon after.”

Bronny was sidelined for USC’s first seven games of the 2023-24 season, with the team going 5-2 in his absence. The Trojans play Gonzaga on Saturday, which means they’ll have at least one more game without #6. Based on the statement, it sounds like Bronny could make his debut either December 10 against Long Beach State … or a week later against Auburn.