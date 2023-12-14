Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Lawyers in Ghana are trending on social media over their corporate fashion choices.
While lawyers are expected to come professionally dressed to court, a number of Ghanians have snapped lawyers in the courts wearing mules or slippers to court.
One of the lawyers was photographed wearing a half shoe in the court of Appeal.
See photos below.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>