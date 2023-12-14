Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga after he retracted a statement calling for the sacking of Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir.

Governor Kahiga is on record asking President William Ruto to sack CS Chirchir over the nationwide power blackout that affected the country on Sunday.

However, on Wednesday, Kahiga retracted his earlier statement, saying he did not call for the sacking of Chirchir but Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen.

In a post on the X platform, Kipkorir questioned why Mutahi wanted the transport CS to be sacked over a power blackout, instead of the CS in charge of energy, where electricity distribution falls.

This is what lawyer Donald Kipkorir wrote on his X page.

“Didn’t know Kikuyu men from Nyeri are cowards… On the nationwide power blackout, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga asked the President to sack the Minister for Energy Davis Chirchir … Guess after being told my friend Chirchir is a powerful Minister, he retraced his steps & said he meant the Minister for Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen?

“Is Gov. Kahiga saying he fears Davis Chirchir but not Kipchumba Murkomen? Bwana Murkomen, how can someone say he fears another man but not you? Don’t let our County down. Show Gov. Kahiga things!,”

