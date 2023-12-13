Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has attacked President William Ruto for snubbing Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria in the state honours award.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kipkorir questioned why Kuria was not among those given the award, yet it is a tradition for all Cabinet secretaries to receive it.

According to Kipkorir, the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) is given to CSs based on tradition and not as a mark of excellence.

“All Cabinet ministers get EGH by tradition. It is unfair to leave out my friend, Moses Kuria. National honours are given out like confetti. Let every minister get it, as it isn’t a mark of excellence but tradition,” Kipkorir stated.

The E.G.H. award is given in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

