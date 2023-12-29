Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Late actor, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has announced that she is now separated from her husband Louis Thornton-Allan, two years after they tied the nuptial knot.

Announcing the separation from Louis Thornton-Allan, 25-year-old Meadow said: “We have come to the agreement to amicably separate.”

She also said the split is “truly a united decision,” adding, “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another.” Meadow also called her post a “statement from the two of us.”

The 2 were spotted shopping in New York City a couple weeks ago, but it appears those days are behind them.

Meadow and Louis got hitched in October 2021 on the sandy beaches of the Dominican Republic with Paul’s friend and ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel, who is Meadow’s godfather, walking her down the aisle.