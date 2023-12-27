Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – A woman has gone from being a bridesmaid at a wedding to being the groom’s bride-to-be.

The story was narrated by singer Timi Dakolo.

He explained that the woman whose bridesmaid is now marrying her ex-husband narrated the story to him.

Timi wrote on X:

“My friend just told me that her bridesmaids is marrying her Ex husband and the babe just added her to a group to be on her bridal train.”

Scenarios where a new bride’s friend ends up marrying the husband are not new.

Earlier this month, we reported on a woman who married her best friend’s ex-husband just years after she wished them a happy married life when they got married