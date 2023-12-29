Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A lady, Mimi Bella John Terma who rained curses on her alleged boyfriend, Abah Festus Victor, for secretly marrying another woman, has shared their throwback photos.

Mimi has been in a relationship with Victor for many years and they have a daughter together.

According to reports, Victor left home on the pretence that he was going to spend the Christmas holidays with his family in the village but to her shock, she found photos from his wedding on social media.