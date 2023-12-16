Friday, December 15, 2023 – A lady has shared a voicenote from a 14-year-old girl trying to snatch her boyfriend.
In the voicenote shared on TikTok, the girl acknowledged that she is 14 and has done “many things”.
She went on to confess her love for the TikTok user’s boyfriend.
Infuriated by this, the TikTok user’s boyfriend warned the minor never to try such again before blocking her.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>